Derek Carr bypasses Matt McGloin on depth chart

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson recently confirmed a report from NFL Media's Albert Breer that the Oakland Raidersno longer believe second-round draft pick Derek Carr will need a "redshirt" year to adjust to the NFL.
Now we have tangible evidence of Carr's progress.
Coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that Carr has supplanted Matt McGloin as the No. 2 quarterback entering training camp.
"We're trying to expedite his progression," Allen said, via CSN Bay Area. "I like a lot of the things that I've seen out of Derek. He's still got a long way to go, but I like the direction that he's headed."
Allen emphasized that Carr's rate of development depends on how much the rookie can process in August. If he continues to show he's intelligent enough to handle first-team reps, the coaches will throw more responsibility his way.
"Obviously, you want to see what he does when the pads come on, because that's what really matters," Maurice Jones-Drew said, via the San Francisco Chronicle, "but up to this point, he's done an amazing job and I know guys are feeling his presence."
