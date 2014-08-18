Derek Carr back at Raiders practice on Monday

Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen told reporters after Friday night's game that Derek Carr was forced out of action with a concussion.
The feeling among assembled media was that Carr had actually suffered an injury to his ribs.
Either way, the Raiders' second-round draft pick was back at practice on Monday with extra padding on his ribs, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
If Carr was truly concussed, he will have to pass another test this week to gain clearance for Friday's game versus the Packers.
Coach Dennis Allen suggested Saturday that Carr is no immediate threat to struggling Matt Schaub's starting job even if the rookie gets the green light to play.
"I think our gameplan going in is to get some significant work for the ones," Allen said, via ESPN.com. "We'll see a lot of Matt Schaub in this game."
