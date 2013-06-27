Denver judge dismisses lawsuit vs. ex-Bronco Perrish Cox

DENVER -- A Denver judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused former Broncos cornerback Perrish Cox of sexual assault.
Court documents show the case was dismissed last week at both parties' request, with no one admitting fault.
Attorneys for both sides mentioned a confidential agreement reached outside of court in declining to comment Wednesday.
The woman had sued after jurors acquitted Cox of criminal charges alleging he sexually assaulted the woman at his apartment in 2010 after a night of partying. She remembered little of what happened but became pregnant, and prosecutors said DNA tests indicated Cox was the father.
Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was a witness in the criminal case, was previously dismissed from the lawsuit.
