Denver Broncos' Wes Welker suffers concussion

Wes Welker missed three games last season after sustaining a pair of concussions in a two-month span. Now the Denver Broncos' star slot receiver must deal with yet another head injury.
Welker popped back up after taking a hit to the head from Texans safety D.J. Swearinger in Saturday night's 18-17 preseason loss to Houston. Considering his history, though, trainers immediately escorted him to the locker room for concussion tests. Welker did not return, and John Fox announced after the game that Welker indeed suffered a concussion.
One play later, Peyton Manning earned a taunting penalty for running 30 yards downfield to get in Swearinger's face following a 29-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.
The Broncos already had concerns about Welker's ability to make it through the entire season unscathed. Here's hoping that the head strikes won't put his career in jeopardy.