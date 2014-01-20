Denver Broncos' Wes Welker: 'I feel bad' for Tom Brady

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichickdidn't hold back Monday when speaking about Wes Welker, saying Welker's hit on cornerback Aqib Talib was "one of the worst" plays he's seen. The play knocked Talib out of the game.
"I love that guy like a brother, and I feel bad for him," Welker said of Brady, per Bart Hubbuch of the New York Post.
Brady doesn't need anyone's pity, but Welker knows well that the Patriots' seasons continue to have painful playoff endings marked by uneven Brady performances. While Julian Edelman replaced Welker's production this year, we can't help but wonder how much better the Patriots' offense would have been if they kept Welker.
The larger question for the next two weeks: Can Welker get back to being a big factor on the field? His hit on Talib was his most impactful play Sunday. Welker hasn't topped 40 yards for two straight playoff games, and has topped just 40 yards once in his last five games.