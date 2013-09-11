Denver Broncos' Von Miller in more legal trouble after traffic stop

Von Miller is in trouble, again.
Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson confirmed Wednesday to NFL Media that the Denver Broncos linebacker was given a traffic ticket Thursday for speeding and driving without a valid license.
Miller's vehicle was stopped about 8:30 a.m. in the area of East Arapahoe Road and Richfield Street, Robinson said. Miller was stopped for speeding, possibly at 13 miles per hour over the speed limit.
After being stopped, the deputy checked Miller's license and saw that it also was invalid, the sheriff said.
Miller's father was with him at the time of the stop. After Miller got the citation, his father took control of the vehicle and they left, Robinson said.
"Obviously we're not happy about it. Everybody here has an individual responsibility, not only to themselves, but to this organization, to this football team, so it's something we're not pleased about. We'll leave it at that," Fox said, via ESPN.
A league spokesman told NFL Media on Wednesday that the league is aware of Miller's citation and looking into it.
The ticket comes after a difficult start to the NFL season for Miller. He is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.