Denver Broncos' Von Miller clears legal problems

DENVER -- An attorney for Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has entered a guilty plea on Miller's behalf to two traffic violations, and other traffic charges have been dropped.
The Denver Post reported that Miller wasn't in the Arapahoe County courtroom in suburban Denver when his lawyer entered the guilty pleas to a lane change violation and speeding.
Miller completed community service and took a driving course before the pleas were entered.
He also had been charged with careless driving, driving without a license and having no proof of insurance.
Miller's season ended Dec. 23 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Broncos' victory over the Houston Texans. He has since had surgery.
Miller missed the first six games of the regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
