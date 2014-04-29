Denver Broncos using '35' as offseason motivation

Peyton Manning admitted two weeks ago that the blowout loss in Super Bowl XLVIIIwould "fuel" the Denver Broncos in 2014.
In Denver this offseason, the fuel grade of choice is 35 octane.
When one player gets fatigued or lapses during a training session a teammate will yell "35!"
"Whenever someone gets tired, you just say '35,' and they just start picking it up again," defensive end Malik Jackson said, per the team's official website. "We know we have to come back strong this year. We had a disappointing loss. But that's last season. We're ready to move on."
Being shamed in front of the world can be a motivating factor -- especially during the doldrums of April and May -- to ensure it doesn't happen again. Being reminded of that humiliation day after day can be infuriating.
Just two weeks in to the voluntary offseason conditioning, Broncos players have 131 more days to remember "35."
