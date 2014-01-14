Denver Broncos sign Marquice Cole, place Wolfe on IR

Five days away from Sunday's AFC title game with New England, the Denver Broncos have added a former Patriot.
The Broncos announced Tuesday the signing of veteran defensive back Marquice Cole, who was released by Bill Belichick's team in December after playing 165 snaps over 13 games.
It's a depth signing for a Broncos defense that just lost ascendant cornerback Chris Harris to a torn ACL in Sunday's playoff win over the San Diego Chargers. To make room for Cole on the 53-man roster, the Broncosplaced defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve.
You can put to bed any additional chatter about the Broncos using Cole for trade secrets regarding New England's defense. This boils down to Denver's pressing need to fortify a banged-up secondary ahead of the biggest Broncos tilt of the Peyton Manning era.
