Denver Broncos sign defensive tackle Marvin Austin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have signed fourth-year defensive tackle Marvin Austin, whose career has been beset by injuries since the New York Giants made him a second-round draft pick in 2011.
After starring at North Carolina, Austin missed his rookie season with a torn chest muscle before playing in eight games in New York in 2012.
He played in a total of three games last season for Miami and Dallas. The Cowboys released him after just one game and one tackle when he hurt his back in practice in November.
Austin (6-foot-2 and 312 pounds) has 10 career tackles.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press