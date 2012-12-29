Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning again makes history

Ready for your random stat of the day?
Only four teams in NFL history have won 10 consecutive games by seven or more points, the Denver Post reported. Peyton Manning has been the quarterback for two of those teams.
The list:
2005 Indianapolis Colts (13 consecutive games)
1942 Chicago Bears (11)
1997 San Francisco 49ers (10)
2012 Denver Broncos (10)
Manning is certainly hoping for a better result than the last time he was in this situation. The Broncos have aspirations to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but there shouldn't be too many complaints about conference championship appearance or a trip to the Super Bowl.
History has been pretty good to two of those previous three teams. Manning certainly hopes to improve on what happened in 2005.