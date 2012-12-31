Denver Broncos, New England Patriots top Super Bowl favorites



Jason Smith NFL.com

Patriots sitting pretty with potent running game to support Brady

No team really seems like a sure thing at this juncture. The Falcons aren't world-beaters, even with home-field advantage. The Packers are too much of a stop-and-go team this season -- plus, they'll have to go on the road to win. Seattle is red hot, as is Denver, but have they both peaked already? Do you really think Colin Kaepernick is going to have confetti rain down on him in New Orleans? Too many questions about these teams.

So, sort of by default, I keep coming back to New England, because of the difference in this team from last year to this year. Now the Patriots can run the football when they want to. Even the pass-happiest of teams don't win in January without some semblance of a running game, and Stevan Ridley has given the Pats that in spades this season. But it's not just Ridley -- even if he wears down a bit, Brandon Bolden and Shane Vereen complement him pretty well. New England ranks seventh in team rushing this season, compared to 20th in 2011.