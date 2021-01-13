Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Baker Mayfield: Which 2018 NFL Draft QB will make the deepest playoff run?

MARC ROSS: Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns enjoyed a magical performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, but their season will end at the hands of the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday. So that leaves the matchup between extraordinary talents Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to determine who is the 2018 draft class king. Though Allen will make plays, ultimately the stark contrast between the Ravens' dominance in the run game on both sides of the ball (No. 1 run offense, No. 8 run defense) and the Bills' feebleness in ground play (No. 20 run offense, No. 17 run defense) will carry Jackson and Co. to a spectacular showdown in Kansas City.

JOE THOMAS: This may not be the popular answer, BUT I'm rolling with my man Baker Mayfield﻿. He has played great football over the last half of the season, including in last week's upset win over Pittsburgh, and his team's had to deal with the most adversity to get to this point of the postseason. Becoming battle-hardened makes the Browns a team that can deal with the ups and downs of a playoff game, which could give them the edge in close contests. Cleveland is playing with house money and can be free and loose against a Kansas City team that's feeling all the pressure as the defending Super Bowl champ.

DAVID CARR: When it comes down to it, the teams with the most complete quarterbacks often progress deep into the playoffs. For that reason, Josh Allen is the clear pick over Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield to take his team the furthest. His improvement in nearly every aspect of the position over the last year has been critical to the Bills' success, and his supporting cast is matching his level of play.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: Lamar Jackson got the monkey off his back when he led the Baltimore Ravens to a playoff victory on Super Wild Card Weekend. The lifted weight will allow Jackson to zero in on what he does best: beating defenses with his dynamic running ability. We saw Indianapolis run all over Buffalo's defense last weekend, which bodes well for Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack Saturday night. Jackson and the mostly-healthy Ravens (defense included) should get it done against the Bills, then get a shot to dethrone the Chiefs.