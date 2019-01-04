Wild Card Weekend to Super Bowl LIII? Ravens, Colts have the best chance

At this time of year, it's about who is playing the best right now, and the Chicago Bears are coming in with a ton of momentum after knocking off a division rival in Week 17. They have a great defense, which ranks first in scoring, turnovers and big plays, and a solid run game. Plus, Matt Nagy's creative offense will keep defenses off-balance like it has all season long. With all of these factors, the Bears won't have to heavily rely on their young passer, Mitch Trubisky. That will play in their favor. The Colts have been the hottest team in the AFC over the last three months. They've won nine of 10 games since opening the season with a 1-5 record. Quarterback Andrew Luck has found his groove again and his supporting cast has grown up in a hurry. The Colts also have the look of a team that could win a postseason game in Kansas City, which would be their next destination if they beat the Texans on Saturday. Indianapolis can run, pass and defend. That balance will make them especially dangerous in this postseason. The Ravens boast a defense that ranks in the top five in multiple categories -- scoring, third down and big plays, to name a few. No matter who the Ravens play, the defense -- and the league's No. 2 rushing offense -- will keep opposing quarterbacks on the sideline. That's huge considering Philip Rivers is first on the docket and would be followed by Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. Yes, they have the top rushing offense and have won six of their last seven going into the playoffs. But the reason I think the Seahawks can make a run to the Super Bowl is this: They had just 11 turnovers this season, fewest in the NFL, AND they led the league in turnover differential. That means they give opponents few extra possessions and that should help them bleed the clock with that powerful running attack -- especially important against explosive offenses they could face in Los Angeles and New Orleans. I still believe having hot quarterback play and a dominant defensive line is a formula to win, and the Eagles have both. Nick Foles sparked the team's Super Bowl run last season. This year feels no different with Foles heading the team's December surge. The fact that the Eagles got into the tournament at all should scare everyone in the NFC. We've all waited for Indy to build an offensive line that can protect Andrew Luck. Now they have that, a healthy Luck and a run game. This offense is firing on all cylinders and the entire team shows up to play every week. The Chargers have the best chance of the Wild Card Weekend teams to get to Super Bowl LIII. They are 7-1 on the road. They have a complete offense, meaning they can beat you running the ball and throwing it. Philip Rivers is playing at a high level and has shown he can bring a team from behind to win in the fourth quarter. They have beaten Kansas City, the AFC's top seed. They can rush the passer and have a decent secondary.