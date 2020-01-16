Does Andy Reid need a Super Bowl title to make the Hall of Fame?

I played against Andy Reid twice a year for four straight seasons when I was with the
Redskins and he was the head coach in Philadelphia. He has an amazing offensive mind and his offenses were always tough to play against. I love the guy, but I'm afraid he
does need that Lombardi to get his bust in Canton. He has held a head-coaching position for the last 21 seasons and his teams have been talented, but he hasn't been able to get it done. He has to get this monkey off his back and win now.
Andy Reid will reside in Canton when it's all said and done whether he has a Lombardi in his trophy case or not. But ... he needs to win one to prove that his high-flying offense can get to the Promised Land. There's a reason we're used to seeing run-heavy offenses like the
Titans' playing late into the postseason, and it's because so many things need to go right for a team to have success throwing the ball. It doesn't take as much to make things happen in the ground game. I look back at the
"Beast Quake" game, and the reason
Marshawn Lynch coined the phrase with that epic run was because he was simply better than everyone else. I was the fullback on that play and our group (myself included) blocked horribly for Marshawn, but it didn't matter -- our back was not going to be denied. When passing the ball, especially as much as the
Chiefs do, so many things need to be in sync -- blocking, the timing of the throw, receivers who can't get chipped or bumped off the line, routes, etc. I could go on but I think you get it.
Reid's offense is tremendous and I want him to show me that the aerial attack that has been so successful in the past has what it takes to win the big one.
There's no denying that Andy Reid is one of the best head coaches and offensive play-callers in the NFL. Reid has only had three losing campaigns in his 21 seasons as a head coach. While that's certainly notable, Reid needs something to put him over the edge. That "something" is the Lombardi Trophy. I'm afraid if he doesn't win a championship, the
Hall of Fame selection committee will hold it against him when it comes down to it.
This one feels pretty straightforward to me. Andy Reid needs a
Super Bowl win. Period. There's a reason why it's so hard to win a
Super Bowl. Championships separate great coaches from
Hall of Fame coaches. With
Patrick Mahomes directing the offense and an improved defense under Steve Spagnuolo, this might be Reid's best chance to date.
Every
Hall of Fame coach has a
Super Bowl to his name or a resume a mile long (if not both). Andy Reid has an impressive resume of his own, but I think he needs that
Super Bowl victory to ensure his spot in Canton. It's that simple. He wins and he's in. If he never brings home the Lombardi Trophy, his fate will fall into the hands of the HOF voters -- who knows what will happen in that scenario?