Is San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo a top-10 quarterback?

I would definitely say Jimmy G is a top-15 quarterback, but I'm not quite convinced he belongs in the top 10. He fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's offense and has played well, so there's a possibility that he climbs the QB ranks as early as next season. Right now, he is strictly going through his progressions but doesn't yet have a great understanding of what the defense is doing. He must improve in this area and others to cement his place among the best in the game. Jimmy Garoppolo has certainly taken advantage of what he's been given. In New England, he embraced learning behind Tom Brady. Now in San Francisco, he's maturing by taking a backseat to the dominant rushing attack and defense. Give him two or three seasons with this setup and Jimmy G could be a top-10 quarterback. Quarterback rankings are often based on win-loss records, so under that measurement, Jimmy Garoppolo is absolutely in the top 10. As a starter, he has a 23-5 record (including playoffs) for his career and has helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in his first fully healthy season as a Niner. He is a great leader and gives his team a chance in every game. Uh ... no. Jimmy Garoppolo is definitely not a top-10 quarterback. To be frank, you could argue that he's not even in the top 20 at the position. Sure, he has a winning record, but I haven't seen him do anything that convinces me the 49ers can't win with another guy under center. Until he proves that he is the guy who can elevate his unit, I'm out on Jimmy G as one of the top-10 QBs. Oooh ... he's close, but I wouldn't put him in the top 10 at this point. This is the first full season he's played as a starter; there are plenty of QBs I'd rank above him because they have played great football consistently over time. I know someone is going to bring up the fact that Lamar Jackson, who I do rank above Garoppolo, has also played only one full season. Well, when you're the likely choice for league MVP, you abide by some different rules. Jimmy Garoppolo has been a top-10 quarterback in spurts this season, but he's not consistent enough yet. The main reasons he's playing in Super Bowl LIV are the 49ers' relentless defense and the dynamic running game. Do I think Garoppolo could be a top-10 player? Yes. But I'd like to see him lead his unit more frequently instead of being just a piece to the puzzle. I'm gonna be honest with you (I mean, I'm always honest anyway), but Jimmy's not a top-10 quarterback. Not even close. That's not to say that he can't be a top QB one day, but he's not as of February 1, 2020. Jimmy Garoppolo is a system quarterback. In the right system -- like Kyle Shanahan's, which fits him perfectly -- Garoppolo will have success. If he's expected to shoulder the load, he'll compete but won't get the job done on a regular basis. Quarterbacks who hold spots in the top 10 can consistently lead their teams to wins with their play alone. Think Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.