Jaguars, Patriots, Vikings, Eagles: Which team has brightest future?

Championship Sunday will showcase four teams on an enticing two-game platter: Jaguars at Patriots and Vikings at Eagles. While all of the squads have enjoyed great success this season, one clearly stands out over time. New England has won five Super Bowls, while the other three franchises are still searching for a first Lombardi Trophy. But what can we expect to transpire in the years to come?
Looking forward with the current rosters, which Championship Sunday team has the brightest future?
The fact that the Eagles have continued to compete and make the NFC Championship Game shows just how balanced they are. If Carson Wentz comes back healthy and can get back to 2017 form, Philly could be a perennial playoff team.
Since then, they've reached an unprecedented seven straight AFC title games, won two Super Bowls and reset what's possible for an organization to achieve in the modern NFL. I don't know how they will achieve continued success with Brady at 40 years old, but I've stopped doubting Bill Belichick as a rule. If nothing else, an immediate future filled with wistfully remembering the longest run of dominance in NFL history is bright enough.