Jaguars, Patriots, Vikings, Eagles: Which team has brightest future?

The Eagles have all of the pieces needed to be in this position for a long time. With Carson Wentz under center behind a talented offensive line and a solid play-caller in Doug Pederson, the offense is poised to be one of the best in years to come. Pairing that with a defense which gets after the quarterback, the Eagles are primed to consistently compete for division and conference titles. Two teams stand out to me: the Jaguars and Eagles. If the Jags can get a consistent quarterback, they should have a lot of success. We've seen the force rookie Leonard Fournette can be in the run game, and the defense is stacked with talent on every level. This team could have a BEAMING future with this roster.

The fact that the Eagles have continued to compete and make the NFC Championship Game shows just how balanced they are. If Carson Wentz comes back healthy and can get back to 2017 form, Philly could be a perennial playoff team. The first stories about the end of the Patriots dynasty surfaced early in 2010 after a desultory blowout playoff loss to the Ravens that had Tom Brady walking off the field in Foxborough with more than a hint of boos coming from the crowd.