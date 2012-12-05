Denver Broncos meet Australian Football League club

"I made sure I studied (Manning) particularly closely and took notice of how much of a perfectionist he is," Saints player Ahmed Saad wrote after the Broncos' victory over the Bucs. "Not only that but he seems to really celebrate his successes and you can see how pumped he is when he throws a touchdown. He might be one of the highest paid players in the NFL but I could tell that the main reason he's doing what he is doing is because he loves the game.