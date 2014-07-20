Denver Broncos finally re-watched Super Bowl XLVIII

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase gave his team an interesting going away present on their final day of offseason practices back in June. He made his players relive the worst moments of their professional careers.
Gase sat the entire offense down to watch the 43-8 Super Bowl loss against the Seattle Seahawks. That was the game where the Seahawks made a historically great offense look like one of the worst units in the league.
"First time we watched it as a team. It was tough, but it was good for us as an offense," Orlando Franklin told Mike Klis of the Denver Post about the experience.
Franklin, who struggled at right tackle during the game, has been moved to guard. Other changes have taken place, like the departure of wide receiver Eric Decker and the addition of Emmanuel Sanders. But the Broncos are mostly bringing back the same unit that was epic for 18 games last season before an epic letdown.
The Super Bowl loss hasn't been far from the minds of any Broncos. We noted earlier this offseason that Broncos players had taken to yelling out "35" during lifting sessions as a motivational gambit. Thirty-five points was Denver's losing deficit in the big game.
The Broncos didn't just lose the Super Bowl; they were embarrassed. It's worth wondering if the crazy scoreline will leave a lasting impact on the team.
Even Gase knows that you only want to remember so much: He only showed the team the first half of the game.