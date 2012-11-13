Denver Broncos' Elvis Dumervil gets good injury news

Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil will not miss significant time after leaving Sunday's 36-14 win over the Carolina Panthers with a left shoulder injury. An MRI exam was negative and revealed no tear, Broncos coach John Fox said Monday.
"It's a muscle strain so that was good news," he said.
Fox said Dumervil's status will remain day-to-day, but the injury won't threaten the defensive captain's season.
Dumervil injured his shoulder reaching out to strip the ball from Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on the final play of the first quarter. He was credited with the sack and forced fumble. He returned for one more play, but left in the second quarter and watched from the sideline as his linemates dominated the Panthers up front.
The six-year pro has seven sacks on the season, but has been overshadowed by the Super play of second-year outside linebacker Von Miller (10 sacks). Together they give the Broncos defense a vicious one-two pass-rush punch, which Denver hopes to have intact for what could be a deep playoff run.
Robert Ayers filled in for Dumervil on Sunday and came on strong, recording his first sack of the season, with five tackles.