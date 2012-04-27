Denver Broncos draft QB of future in Brock Osweiler

NEW YORK -- Peyton Manning is the Denver Broncos' quarterback of the present. No one -- not even Manning -- knows how long his post-surgery reboot in the Rockies will last.
That's why the Broncos selected Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler with the 57th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
This always was the plan. Even when Tim Tebow was in town, the Broncos wanted to develop a "traditional" quarterback for the future. Acquiring Manning doesn't change that.
"I don't think it's one of those things where Peyton Manning feels threatened by any stretch," Broncos coach John Fox jokingly said, according to The Associated Press. "All in all, I thought (Osweiler) is what you're looking for in a prototypical quarterback. He's the guy we liked that we think has a bright future in the future."
"I could not be any more excited to be going to Denver to learn from Peyton Manning," he said in a conference call, according to The AP. "A lot of quarterbacks might be upset having to sit behind somebody, where I look at it as a tremendous opportunity to learn from one of the best, if not the best to ever play the game."
Osweiler mostly is known for his height -- he measures in at around 6-foot-7 -- and his live arm. He only started for one year, but he was very productive. He will need to work on his footwork and mental aspects of his game.
"I'll be ready to roll," Osweiler said. "Regardless of whatever the situation is this year, I'll be ready when my name gets called."
He couldn't have two better quarterback tutors: John Elway and Manning. Hopefully, the kid doesn't get intimidated.