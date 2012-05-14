Denver Broncos D-line coach Wayne Nunnely retires

Denver Broncos defensive line coach Wayne Nunnely announced that he was retiring Monday after more than three decades of coaching in the professional and college ranks.
"It has been an absolute dream come true for me to coach for 36 years," Nunnely said in a statement released by the Broncos. "I am so thankful for all the opportunities I have been given to have a positive impact on others through the game of football. More than anything, I am proud of the accomplishments of the teams and players I have been so privileged to work with over the years."
Nunnely, 60, has coached NFL defensive lines for the last 18 seasons, beginning with the New Orleans Saints (1995 to 1997) and continuing with 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers. Nunnely had been the Broncos defensive line coach since 2009.
"This was not an easy decision, but it was the right one for me and my family," Nunnely said.
The Broncos wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp on Sunday and will hold their first set of offseason organized team activities on May 21.