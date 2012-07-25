Denver Broncos continue to help Aurora community

Denver Broncos players reached out to a community in need this weekend when they visited with victims of the Aurora, Colo., theater shooting.
Rap Sheet: Elway knows balance
The Denver Broncos have Peyton Manning, but John Elway believes they'll need more to be a true Super Bowl contender, Ian Rapoport writes. More ...
Peyton Manning got involved as well, calling those affected by the shooting rampage that left 12 dead and 58 injured prior to a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises."
"We're going to do our absolute best and we understand the responsibility that comes with being in the Bronco organization," Fox said at the Broncos' practice facility. "This region, city, state has great passion for the team there is no doubt. I think our players will feel that responsibility, and it's something that we'll talk about most definitely in our team meeting.
"I was in New York when 9/11 occurred, and a lot of the victims really looked to us and they'll look to us here in Denver for some uplifting times," he went on. "For some negative things that do happen to occur, you know our guys do a whole lot of good. That was part of that whether it was the fires or this recent tragedy, you know, I'm very proud of them. They're out there they want to give back and they want to somehow lift the spirits."
Fox was defensive coordinator of the New York Giants at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Giants, Jets, Yankees and Mets all were active in the community after that traumatic event. Fox knows from experience that local teams have the ability to lift spirits in trying times.