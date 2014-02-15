Denver Broncos' Chris Harris 'doing great' in ACL rehab

The Denver Broncos sorely missed Chris Harris in the Super Bowldrubbing they absorbed at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, but the productive young cornerback says he's "ahead of schedule" after partially tearing his ACL in January's playoff win over the San Diego Chargers.
Harris told MileHighReport.com this week that he's off crutches and "doing great" ahead of becoming a restricted free agent on March 11. The knee injury will prevent a lucrative, long-term deal, but The Denver Post expects the Broncos to drape Harris with a one-year, second-round tender, a strategy that typically prevents opposing teams from stealing away an RFA.
Cited as a Making the Leap candidate last July, Harris delivered in full this past season, finishing as the league's ninth-ranked cornerback, per Pro Football Focus, with three interceptions and 13 passes defensed. Only seven cover men rattled quarterbacks into a lower passer rating than the 64.9 mark Harris yielded in coverage.
With fellow cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie set to become an unrestricted free agent and Tony Carter looming as another RFA, the Broncos have plenty to ponder in the secondary.
While the aging Champ Bailey boasts a Hall of Fame resume, Harris -- today -- is Denver's best corner. While the young RFA won't get the contract he hoped for this spring, he almost certainly will have the chance to play for a big-money deal with the Broncos heading into next offseason.
