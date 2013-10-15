Denver Broncos add Tavarres King; Packers miss out

The Green Bay Packers will explore other avenues after striking out in their initial attempt to replace injured wide receiverRandall Cobb on the active roster.
The Packers expressed interest Monday in signing fifth-round rookie Tavarres King off the Denver Broncos' practice squad.
The Broncos responded Tuesday by promoting King to the 53-man roster, and they waived linebacker Adrian Robinson in a related move.
King finished his University of Georgia career ranked third all time with 21 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 2,602 receiving yards. In line for the final wide receiver spot after a solid firsttraining camp, he was a surprise cut in favor of Andre Caldwell.
It will be a major upset if King plays more than a special teams role, provided the other Broncos receivers stay healthy.
Green Bay's predicament at wide receiver was exacerbated by the departure of intriguing size-speed prospectCharles Johnson, who was lured away from the Packers' practice squad by the Cleveland Browns hours before Cobb and James Jones went down with injuries on Sunday.
The Packers ultimately promoted Louisiana Tech undrafted rookie Myles White to provide depth behind Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Jarrett Boykin.