Dennis Pitta could be IR recall, Ravens' Harbaugh says

Two weeks ago, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaughleft the door open for tight end Dennis Pitta to play later this season after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated hip.
At the time, Harbaugh said only that Pitta's chance to return was "not zero."
Now the Ravens view Pitta as a candidate to be placed on injured reserve-designated to return. That designation cannot be used until Tuesday.
"He's working really hard," Harbaugh said Friday, via The Baltimore Sun. "He's had no setbacks, and there's optimism."
Although Pitta did have a bone fragment removed from his hip, he's already "progressing favorably" because there was no ligament or cartilage damage.
The Ravens can only use the "designated to return" transaction one time, so the health of other players will factor in the decision. At this point, though, Harbaugh isn't ready to give up hope that Pitta can be a factor down the stretch.
"Dennis is a great player," Harbaugh explained. "And this is an opportunity that seems like it might make sense."