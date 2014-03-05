Around the League

Presented By

Dennis Allen: Raiders must 'make something happen'

Published: Mar 05, 2014 at 01:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Before last season, we anointed Dennis Allen as one of our prized "Making the Leap" candidates for 2013.

The Raiders coach failed to make us soothsayers, churning out a second consecutive four-win campaign that saw Oakland crash hard down the stretch. The result is a coach under more pressure than any other in the AFC West.

"There's no question that this is the year we have to make something happen," Allen recently told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We need to show significant improvement this season. We have to show that this is a team on the rise ... and the record needs to show that."

Allen correctly has interpreted the demands of owner Mark Davis, who told the newspaper last month that his hand-picked coach has "no built-in excuses anymore." Same goes for general manager Reggie McKenzie, who successfully tugged the Raiders out of financial hell and now has more salary-cap room to play with than any decision-maker in football.

"This is (the offseason) that we've been building toward the last few years," said Davis, sounding much like his father. "So, yeah, there is no question. We have to hit it right now."

We pondered on the latest "Around The League Podcast" why a team with so much loot and so little talent would allow left tackle Jared Veldheer and pass rusher Lamarr Houston to waltz untouched into free agency.

Letting your only stars walk is extremely frustrating for Raiders fans to swallow and far from the beginning of the "hit it right now" offseason Davis is chanting about. We'll patiently wait to see if McKenzie manages to ink Veldheer or Houston, or both, to long-term contracts before questioning his game plan.

If McKenzie fails to do so, and if the Raiders don't find a quarterback or lace both sides of the ball with significant talent, it's tough to predict anything beyond another four-win misadventure. Another season like that will have Allen and McKenzie making the leap out of Oakland for good.

The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" weighs in on Monday's franchise-tag surprises and unpacks all the 49ers drama out west.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE