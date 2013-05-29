Dennis Allen: QB Matt Flynn is Oakland Raiders' starter

The drumbeat already has started in Oakland: Rookie Tyler Wilson might wind up competing to earn snaps at quarterback down the line in 2013. Coach Dennis Allen wants to make it clear, though, that Wilson and backup quarterback Terrelle Pryor have an uphill battle against Matt Flynn.
"Matt's our starting quarterback as we go forward right now, and until the competition dictates otherwise, that's where we're going," Allen said Tuesday, via the Oakland Tribune.
This isn't a true competition like the New York Jets are having; it's Flynn's job. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said previously Flynn is the "presumed starter" and we highly doubt there's anything the quarterback could do in the offseason that would change that. Flynn says he's not worried about Pryor and Wilson; there's a new playbook to learn.
Early reports out of Oakland suggest that all of the Raiders' quarterbacks are struggling to pick up the offense thus far. But it's only May. We don't think Flynn has to worry about his job unless he starts struggling in September and October.