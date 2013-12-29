Dennis Allen, GM could return to Oakland Raiders in '14

After more than a decade of near-constant overhaul, the Oakland Raiders could be favoring some stability this offseason.
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported Sunday that owner Mark Davis has given both Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and coach Dennis Allen signals this week that he is leaning toward keeping them in 2014. Sources familiar with Davis' thinking note to Silver that an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncoson Sunday could change things.
Silver, who reported the news on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," added that if Davis could convince former coach Jon Gruden to return to Oakland -- something Davis and Gruden have discussed -- the Raiders owner would get rid of Allen and McKenzie in order to give Gruden full control. However, Silver said that Gruden's return to the Raiders is "not likely to happen," as the Super Bowl XXXVII-winning coach strongly is leaning toward staying with ESPN.
Allen is 8-23 in two seasons as Raiders coach. Oakland has been in the middle of a massive rebuild after purging a lot of poor contracts. We'd argue that Allen has done a good job this season, considering the talent on the roster.