Dennis Allen, GM could return to Oakland Raiders in '14

Silver, who reported the news on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning," added that if Davis could convince former coach Jon Gruden to return to Oakland -- something Davis and Gruden have discussed -- the Raiders owner would get rid of Allen and McKenzie in order to give Gruden full control. However, Silver said that Gruden's return to the Raiders is "not likely to happen," as the Super Bowl XXXVII-winning coach strongly is leaning toward staying with ESPN.