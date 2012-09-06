Denarius Moore returns to Oakland Raiders practice

Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer admitted last week he needed "a ton of work" with wide receivers Denarius Moore and Jacoby Ford, both sidelined by injuries for the bulk of training camp.
Palmer got one of his guys back Thursday.
Moore returned to practice for the first time in a month, the Bay Area News Group reported, a promising sign the wideout will be on the field when the Raiders open their season against the San Diego Chargers on Monday night. He had been out of practice since Aug. 4 after reaggravating a hamstring injury first suffered in June.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen said Moore's long absence was part of a plan, likely to allow Moore as much time healing as possible before being transitioned into physical game preparation.
With Moore likely limited and Ford still sidelined by a foot injury, we advise running back Darren McFadden drink plenty of fluids Monday night.