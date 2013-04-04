Around the League

Denard Robinson still a mystery as draft approaches

Published: Apr 04, 2013

Denard Robinson continues to be an enigma. The Michigan quarterback was one of the most dangerous players in college football with the ball in his hands. He set the FBS rushing record for a quarterback with 4,495 rushing yards.

Robinson isn't going to play quarterback and it doesn't sound like anyone knows what should be his primary position. This isn't new, but it is kind of odd to not have a clearer view with the 2013 NFL Draft just three weeks away.

"I still don't know where he's going to play," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said during a teleconference Wednesday. "I've asked teams, I've tried to watch him and figure it out. I don't know if he's a receiving entity, if he's a running entity, if he's a defensive entity at corner, a return guy.

"Trying to allow him to carve a niche or find the best position where he can carve a niche is going to be a challenge. It's not defined right now. You say where does he go, third, fourth round? I could see somebody taking him late Day 2, early Day 3."

Robinson struggled during Senior Bowl week as still hel had numbness in his arm from a nerve injury. He had a strong NFL Scouting Combine workout with a 4.43 40-yard dash and showed improved ball-catching skills. Shoelace worked at receiver, running back and as a return specialist at Michigan Pro Day. NFL.com's Gil Brandt said running back might be Robinson's best NFL position.

I still see Robinson in a Percy Harvin/Randall Cobb-role -- moving all around the formation, active in the screen game, running short routes and rushing outside tosses. (Not to mention spot work with read-option or Wildcat snaps.) Harvin and Cobb right now are more refined route-runners.

The goal should be to get him in space, where he can use his elite vision and speed. A coaching staff has to be willing to be creative, because Robinson still is somewhat raw running intermediate and deep routes and will take a beating running between the tackles too often.

