Denard Robinson listed on Jacksonville Jaguars as 'OW'

Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson entered the 2013 NFL Draft as a playmaker without a position. After embracing the old Kordell Stewart "Slash" role in offseason practices, Robinson now is making NFL history with a new position designation.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' official roster lists Robinson's position as "OW" -- a nod to the "Offensive Weapon" moniker Robinson slapped on himself prior to the draft.
Robinson goes to meetings with the running backs, but expects to see time at wide receiver, quarterback, fullback and kick returner. General manager David Caldwell has prescribed 10 to 15 snaps per game for Robinson as a rookie.
The Jaguars reportedly have some "very interesting offensive wrinkles" in store for Robinson and fourth-rounder Ace Sanders. If the recent history of multi-position players such as Dexter McCluster and Brad Smith is any indication, Robinson's offensive role will contain a series of gimmick plays as opposed to a specific package.
If Robinson tips the balance of a couple of games with his skullduggery, the Jaguars won't be the only team with an "Offensive Weapon" next season.