Denard Robinson drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars

NEW YORK -- After one of the most fascinating college careers imaginable, Denard Robinson has found a home in the NFL. He might even be the best quarterback on his new roster.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
"I'm surprised he didn't go earlier," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said. "Forget about durability and size, this is a kid that's as tough as anybody I've ever seen. He's a playmaker. I don't care if he's a slot, running back or a return man. I bet you he's a gunner on punt return, too. You have to find a spot for him."
"It's a great feeling being drafted," Robinson said on a conference call with reporters. "They can put me in at receiver or running back or whatever. There's a lot of different positions, so I'm excited about doing that."
The pick might remind Jaguars fans of another former quarterback who changed positions: Matt Jones. The difference, of course, is that Robinson didn't cost a first-round pick.