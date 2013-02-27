Denard Robinson compares himself to Randall Cobb

Cobb's strong suit is his quickness and elusiveness. He's a home-run threat with the ball in his hands, so the Packers create ways to get Cobb the ball in space. He lines up outside, in the slot and in the backfield. Cobb, also a former quarterback, can run the entire route tree, be active in the screen game or take a handoff. He led the Packers with 80 receptions for 954 yards and eight touchdowns and added 132 rushing yards. That's the ideal scenario for Robinson.