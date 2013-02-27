Around the League

Presented By

Denard Robinson compares himself to Randall Cobb

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 04:59 AM

Denard Robinson has a vision of himself in the NFL: Randall Cobb.

The former Michigan quarterback made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday and compared himself to the Green Bay Packers' do-everything receiver, via the Detroit Free Press. Robinson added that he'd like a career similar to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antwaan Randle El because the latter has a Super Bowl ring.

The noteworthy part is Robinson has a realistic view of his future. He didn't fight to remain a quarterback and he doesn't compare himself to just any successful receiver.

Cobb's strong suit is his quickness and elusiveness. He's a home-run threat with the ball in his hands, so the Packers create ways to get Cobb the ball in space. He lines up outside, in the slot and in the backfield. Cobb, also a former quarterback, can run the entire route tree, be active in the screen game or take a handoff. He led the Packers with 80 receptions for 954 yards and eight touchdowns and added 132 rushing yards. That's the ideal scenario for Robinson.

Robinson finished his collegiate career as the all-time leader in rushing yards (4,495) by a quarterback. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. If Robinson can show consistency as a pass catcher, he could be a second-round pick -- like Cobb. Teams would like Robinson to be active in the return game, also. Cobb has a combined three return touchdowns in two years.

Robinson needs the right coach willing to create a package to highlight his unique skills.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.