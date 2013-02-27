Denard Robinson compares himself to Randall Cobb

The former Michigan quarterback made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday and compared himself to the Green Bay Packers' do-everything receiver, via the Detroit Free Press. Robinson added that he'd like a career similar to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antwaan Randle El because the latter has a Super Bowl ring.
The noteworthy part is Robinson has a realistic view of his future. He didn't fight to remain a quarterback and he doesn't compare himself to just any successful receiver.
Cobb's strong suit is his quickness and elusiveness. He's a home-run threat with the ball in his hands, so the Packers create ways to get Cobb the ball in space. He lines up outside, in the slot and in the backfield. Cobb, also a former quarterback, can run the entire route tree, be active in the screen game or take a handoff. He led the Packers with 80 receptions for 954 yards and eight touchdowns and added 132 rushing yards. That's the ideal scenario for Robinson.
Robinson finished his collegiate career as the all-time leader in rushing yards (4,495) by a quarterback. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. If Robinson can show consistency as a pass catcher, he could be a second-round pick -- like Cobb. Teams would like Robinson to be active in the return game, also. Cobb has a combined three return touchdowns in two years.
Robinson needs the right coach willing to create a package to highlight his unique skills.