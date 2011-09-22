Demoted Curry says 'all questions will be answered on Sunday'

The Seahawks have run out of patience with their 2009 first-round pick, demoting him to second string on the depth chart, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. Rookie K.J. Wright has been working with the first unit this week.
Curry confirmed the change on Thursday.
"I don't even know how to put it into words," Curry said. "But it is what it is. … Everything happens for a reason. There's a purpose behind everything, and I'll find it and learn from it and take off running."
The Seahawks restructured their deal with Curry prior to the season and can now cut ties with him at season's end with no further financial obligation. If this is the beginning of the end of Curry's time in Seattle, he will have earned $28.25 million in guaranteed money.
Curry's not sure what kind of role, if any, he'll have going forward.
"It's going to be interesting to see what happens on Sunday," Curry said. "All questions will be answered on Sunday really."