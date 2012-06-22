DeMaurice Smith hopes for HGH program by September

"I hope so, because our players want a clean game," Smith told Mike Florio in a Friday interview on ProFootballTalk Live. "The players of the National Football League believe that we should be doing everything to make sure that the game is fair and clean. As you know, we've offered to the league, back in August, the proposal that they engage in a population study because we believed that that was the best way to understand and have a system that was transparent and fair. It took some time for the league to come around to that position, and they have. We are still discussing the people who will engage in that study, but that's what we have to do.