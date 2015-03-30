Around the League

Demaryius Thomas to skip Broncos' offseason program

Published: Mar 30, 2015 at 07:33 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Assigned the $12.823 million franchise tag early this month, Demaryius Thomas plans to treat this offseason differently.

Thomas told ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold on Monday that he will not participate in Peyton Manning's annual Duke University passing academy or join Denver Broncos teammates for the offseason program.

Boycotting offseason practices is the tactic most utilized by franchise players seeking some semblance of leverage in long-term negotiations.

Thomas has decided that the risk of injury in May or June trumps the prospect of immediately adding millions to his bank account.

"I'm getting my body right, still working through a little soreness in my Achilles," Thomas added Monday, "but I could run routes."

Although plagued by foot issues throughout his career, Thomas hasn't missed a game since Manning joined the Broncos in 2012.

Thomas will work out in Atlanta, hoping the Broncos and his camp will make progress on a new contract.

If the sides find common ground, Thomas should end collecting roughly $30 million in guarantees on a deal worth between $13 million and $15 million annually.

