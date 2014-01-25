Demaryius Thomas hopes Richard Sherman covers him

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas would relish the challenge of going head-to-head with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in Super Bowl XLVIII.
"(Sherman's) a great player. I'd love to have that matchup to show what kind of player I am," Thomas told the media following Saturday's practice. "I don't know if we'll match up, but like I said, he's a great player."
The Seahawks don't normally move their corners around to match up with a receiver. Assuming they won't change that strategy for the biggest game of the season, Thomas likely won't have many opportunities to test Sherman.
Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning generally picks on the best matchup, and even with Thomas' skills, there usually is a better option than testing Sherman. When the Broncos want to get Thomas the ball, they'll likely move him around the formation.
Thomas said he respects the Seahawks' secondary and that he can't wait for next Sunday's chess match.
"Whatever we put out there we just got to be able to execute," he said. "They are the No. 1 defense. They've got a great defense and we've got a great offense. This is what you play for."
