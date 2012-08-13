DeMarcus Ware: Tyron Smith a very 'aggressive tackle'

It's generally understood that Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware cannot be stopped by conventional weapons. Tyron Smith is doing a pretty good job slowing him down, however.
Ware heaped some serious praise on the 21-year-old tackle Monday, admiring Smith's ability to challenge him on the practice field.
"The crazy thing about Tyron is he's the first guy that when you lock up with him, you can't get off of him," Ware said during an interview on the "The Coop & Nate Show" on KESN-FM, via The Dallas Morning News. "He's the first guy to ever do that to me. That shows the strength he has and how quick he is on the inside.
"He's a very good, young aggressive tackle," Ware went on. "When you try to beat him inside, you can't. He's just that athletic. Cowboys fans don't have anything to worry about. He's getting the job done and working hard."
Brian McIntyre touched on this in our "Making the Leap" series, pointing out that Smith can only improve by working against the NFL's most dominant pass rusher on a daily basis. The Cowboys are loaded with marquee talent, but their offensive line is very much a question mark.
They need Smith's transition to left tackle to go smoothly. Ware's comments are a promising sign.