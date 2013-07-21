DeMarcus Ware: Switch to defensive end good for me

"At outside linebacker, there is a lot more moving parts, so to me, I feel like it's easier to get hurt," Ware said. "But at defensive end, you're not moving as much, but the thing is you are using more of your technique, you're using more of your sort of savviness to make plays. For me -- being able to be more fundamentally sound -- I think for me should actually keep me more healthy during the season. Yes, I feel like (the move) could actually extend my career."