Around the League

Presented By

DeMarcus Ware released by Dallas Cowboys

Published: Mar 11, 2014 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The free-agent market has a fascinating new name.

The Dallas Cowboys have released pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported. The team later made the move official.

It's a stunning move because the Cowboys so often make sentimental decisions by holding on to lesser aging veterans for way too long. Now Jerry Jones is saying goodbye to the best Cowboys player over the last 15 years.

"A decision like this, involving a man who is a cornerstone player in the history of your franchise, is extremely difficult," Jones said in a statement.

Ware was set to make $12.25 million in 2014, and the move will help save salary cap space for the strapped Cowboys (more than $7 million in 2014). The present day version of Jerry Jones had to pay up for all his previous mistakes.

Is Ware definitely worth $12.25 million coming off an injury-plagued year? Of course not. But the Cowboys have held on to guys like Miles Austin, Ken Hamlin, Terence Newman, Jay Ratliff, Roy Williams and the other Roy Williams past their expiration dates. Ware, one of the greatest players in franchise history, didn't get the same consideration.

The Cowboys figure to be active in free agency because they essentially have no defensive line. They need pass rushers at defensive end and need big help at defensive tackle.

Ware, meanwhile, becomes one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market. We've ranked him in our top 10 players available overall.

Turning 32 years old in July, this will be Ware's first shot at free agency. The future Hall of Famer will have to decide whether he wants to play as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme or go back to the 3-4 defense that he played so well in for so many years.

He should not lack for suitors. Whenever Ware has played, even in 2013, he's been an enormous factor. That's why this release has to sting in Dallas.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE