DeMarcus Ware released by Dallas Cowboys

The free-agent market has a fascinating new name.
The Dallas Cowboys have released pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported. The team later made the move official.
"A decision like this, involving a man who is a cornerstone player in the history of your franchise, is extremely difficult," Jones said in a statement.
Ware was set to make $12.25 million in 2014, and the move will help save salary cap space for the strapped Cowboys (more than $7 million in 2014). The present day version of Jerry Jones had to pay up for all his previous mistakes.
Is Ware definitely worth $12.25 million coming off an injury-plagued year? Of course not. But the Cowboys have held on to guys like Miles Austin, Ken Hamlin, Terence Newman, Jay Ratliff, Roy Williams and the other Roy Williams past their expiration dates. Ware, one of the greatest players in franchise history, didn't get the same consideration.
The Cowboys figure to be active in free agency because they essentially have no defensive line. They need pass rushers at defensive end and need big help at defensive tackle.
Ware, meanwhile, becomes one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market. We've ranked him in our top 10 players available overall.
Turning 32 years old in July, this will be Ware's first shot at free agency. The future Hall of Famer will have to decide whether he wants to play as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme or go back to the 3-4 defense that he played so well in for so many years.
He should not lack for suitors. Whenever Ware has played, even in 2013, he's been an enormous factor. That's why this release has to sting in Dallas.
