DeMarcus Ware fined $17,363 for roughing Alex Smith

DeMarcus Ware was fined $17,363 for roughing Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, specifically striking him below the knee area, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a league spokesperson.
The inciting incident occurred with 10:50 in the first quarter when Ware was called for roughing the passer. Ware beat Chief left tackle Ware around the edge and hit Smith below the knee after he released the ball, bending him backward. The Broncos pass rusher finished the 31-24 win with four tackles and one sack.
In other fine news, Rapoport reports Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was fined $10,000 for his unnecessary foul that also resulted in him being tossed from Seattle's 27-17 loss. With less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Wright drove Packers tight end Richard Rodgers to the ground and kept his hand in and around his facemask.