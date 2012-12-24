DeMarcus Ware expected to play for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware made an early exit during Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints because of a shoulder injury, but coach Jason Garrett said he expects the veteran to play in this weekend's NFC East showdown against the Washington Redskins.
"Somehow, some way, DeMarcus is going to get himself right to play in this Washington game," Garrett said during Monday's news conference, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He'll battle through anything."
With a playoff spot and the division title on the line against the Redskins, Garrett is confident Ware will find a way to be back on the field.
"DeMarcus Ware is such a talented athlete, I think a lot of times, people lose sight of the kind of person he is and how mentally and physically tough that he is," Garrett said. "He just somehow, some way gets himself ready to play in a ballgame."