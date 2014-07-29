Demarcus Lawrence (broken foot) out 8 to 12 weeks

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday that tests confirmed Lawrence's injury, and the pass rusher will need surgery to set it, per a source who has spoken to the player. Lawrence's recovery time is eight to 12 weeks, per Rapoport, which knocks him out for at least the first month of the season.
During his media availability on Wednesday, Dallas head coach Jason Garrett wouldn't go into detail but said Lawrence had a foot injury and confirmed the eight-to-12 week timeline.
The Cowboys are still reeling from losing Sean Lee for the season due to a torn ACL, not to mention losing defensive linemen DeMarcus Ware and Jason Hatcher in free agency.
The organization already was struggling to find pass rushers, and they hope that Lawrence can make a big impact this season at defensive end. A broken foot is a significant setback.
