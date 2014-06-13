DeMarco Murray wants to lead Cowboys to Super Bowl

On Thursday, ahead of next week's minicamp, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett gathered his entire roster after OTAs and asked several veterans to address the team.
Perhaps the most salient statements came from running back DeMarco Murray who used veterans Jason Witten, Tony Romo, Tyron Smith and others as an example of how players work together toward the goal of winning.
Murray told his teammates that he doesn't care about individual stats, he just wants to get long-time veterans like Romo and Witten to a Super Bowl.
"I'm not going to be the guy that messes it up for (Witten) to get a chance to get a Super Bowl or for Romo to get a chance to get a Super Bowl," he said. "I want to make sure that I know my craft, that I know what I'm doing on each possession, each play. Always put the team before yourself always help the next guy."
For Murray there is only one goal.
"I love each and every one of these guys up here," he said. "And the reason I do what I do and work so hard and prepare the way I prepare is for these guys. It's not for myself. I don't care about the individual accolades. I don't care about anything but the ultimate goal, winning. These guys have been here for a while and they deserve to win Super Bowls and that is what I'm trying to do, I'm trying to reach their goal ..."
