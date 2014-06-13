DeMarco Murray wants to lead Cowboys to Super Bowl

"I love each and every one of these guys up here," he said. "And the reason I do what I do and work so hard and prepare the way I prepare is for these guys. It's not for myself. I don't care about the individual accolades. I don't care about anything but the ultimate goal, winning. These guys have been here for a while and they deserve to win Super Bowls and that is what I'm trying to do, I'm trying to reach their goal ..."