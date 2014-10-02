DeMarco Murray vs. Brian Cushing among top Week 5 matchups

The Falcons will have to ride or die with their explosive aerial attack to mask their defensive deficiencies. Thus, Jones and White must deliver A-plus performances whenever they step between the lines to help Matt Ryan carry the NFL's top-ranked offense. Jones is certainly doing his part, averaging an impressive 111.8 yards per game, but his veteran playmate needs to make bigger contributions on the perimeter. While White is averaging a respectable 13.4 yards per catch this season, the Falcons will need their No. 2 receiver to deliver more explosive plays against a Giants secondary that's big and athletic outside the hash marks. If the 32-year-old can alleviate some of the pressure on Jones to anchor the passing game, Ryan can continue to push the pace as the director of the Falcons' fast-paced offensive attack.