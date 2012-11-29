DeMarco Murray returns to practice for Dallas Cowboys

The second-year running back practiced Wednesday for the first time in over six weeks after a foot injury sidelined him in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team hasn't decided if Murray will play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"We handed him the ball," coach Jason Garrett told The Dallas Morning News. "We threw him the ball a little bit. He looked pretty comfortable out there. We haven't seen that in about a month-and-a-half. It was the first step back into it."
"He brings something to our running game, there is no question about that," Garrett said. "He's a good runner. He typically makes more than what's blocked and is able to run the ball inside and also outside."
Murray's bright-lights moment this season came in a Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. He blasted the defending champions for 131 yards on the ground, but that seems like three years ago. Murray has just 199 yards since, and Dallas -- hanging on for dear life at 5-6 -- is running out of time to get its act together.