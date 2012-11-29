Around the League

DeMarco Murray returns to practice for Dallas Cowboys

Nov 29, 2012
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been the same team without DeMarco Murray on the field.

The second-year running back practiced Wednesday for the first time in over six weeks after a foot injury sidelined him in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team hasn't decided if Murray will play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We handed him the ball," coach Jason Garrett told The Dallas Morning News. "We threw him the ball a little bit. He looked pretty comfortable out there. We haven't seen that in about a month-and-a-half. It was the first step back into it."

The Cowboys sit dead last in the league in rushing and could use Murray's versatility and speed as a ball carrier and receiver out of the backfield. Murray was snagged on too many rushes for negative yards before he was hurt, but remains the most dangerous back the Cowboys have.

"He brings something to our running game, there is no question about that," Garrett said. "He's a good runner. He typically makes more than what's blocked and is able to run the ball inside and also outside."

Murray's bright-lights moment this season came in a Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. He blasted the defending champions for 131 yards on the ground, but that seems like three years ago. Murray has just 199 yards since, and Dallas -- hanging on for dear life at 5-6 -- is running out of time to get its act together.

