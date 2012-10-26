DeMarco Murray out, Felix Jones questionable for 'Boys

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have any surprises on their Week 8 injury report. That's not necessarily good news when it comes to their running backs.
Rapoport: Week 8 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 8 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...
Felix Jones was listed as questionable with a bruised knee after another limited practice this week. DeMarco Murray officially was ruled out of the Week 8 game against the New York Giants because of his foot injury.
We expect to see plenty of Phillip Tanner in this game. Look for the Cowboys to take the shackles off Tony Romo and a relatively conservative offense. With linebacker Sean Lee now out for the season, the Cowboys can't count on their defense to carry them.