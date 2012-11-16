DeMarco Murray of Dallas Cowboys doubtful

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is inching closer to a return to the field, but he's not ready yet.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced Friday that Murray will be "doubtful" to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday because of Murray's foot injury. NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said he would call it "very doubtful." (Note: "Very doubtful" is not an officially sanctioned NFL injury designation.)
Murray didn't do much at practice this week. He wasn't seen at all on Friday. There's little reason to think he could have handled two games in five days, so it makes sense the Cowboys would wait to see if he could get ready in time for their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Redskins.
We won't say he's very doubtful for that contest yet, but things aren't looking great.