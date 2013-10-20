DeMarco Murray not Dallas Cowboys' franchise back

DeMarco Murray is expected to miss some time with an MCL injury, but the Dallas Cowboys might be looking to permanently replace the running back.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that the Cowboysno longer are sold on Murray as a franchise running back. The Cowboys have had internal discussions about upgrading the position, "possibly in a big way" as we gear up for the trade deadline, Rapoport reported.
The problem has been Murray's inability to stay healthy. He missed nine games in his first two seasons, and he might be out two to four weeks with his most recent knee injury, Rapoport reported.